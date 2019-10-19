Artpark & Company elects new officers

Artpark & Company’s Board of Directors announced the election of new officers and directors at the organization’s annual meeting on Oct. 15 at the Niagara Falls Country Club.
Joanne Bauer of Employer Services Corporation was named the new chairperson and Vincent Agnello of Niagara University will now serve as board secretary. Re-elected officers include Alison Lytle of Lytle Associates as vice-chair and Stephen Turner of the Bonadio Group as treasurer.
Allison Appoloney of Delaware North, Pamela Priest of Complete Wellness Arts & Science Center, Edward Perlman of Magavern Magavern Grimm LLP, Michael Hickey of Bond,Schoeneck and King Attorneys and Michael McInerney of Modern Disposal were the newly elected directors.
The board re-elected the following directors to three-year terms: Vincent Agnello, Joanne Bauer, Jason Brydges, Thomas Burrows, Gary Marchiori, Daniel Montante, Duncan Smith and Stephen Turner.
Artpark’s 2019 season featured a wide variety of programming for all ages, including 19 Amphitheater concerts, 17 Mainstage Theatre concerts and performances, and 77 events for the community. These events attracted 128,000 people with an economic impact of $9.3 million.
For more information on Artpark & Company’s activities and initiatives, visit artpark.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.