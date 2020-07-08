Artpark introduces new walking tour

Artpark is coming alive with a new walking tour, The Art of Walking, which has been in the works since earlier this year.
The new tour will take the traditional event and reinvigorate it with nature, poetry and the story of Artpark. In order to keep people safe, the event has been designed to abide by social distancing guidelines.
The tours offer participants a look at the installations in the woods as well as the Jean Davis painted parking lot. There is also the percussion garden with numerous pieces by a bevy of artists. In the interest of keeping parts of the tour secret, organizers are encouraging people to come visit Artpark and join in one of the walks.
Upcoming tours are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and at 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays. For the remaining July and August weekends, tours on Saturdays will be at 4 and 6:30 p.m. with Sunday tours at 4 p.m.
The tours will be led by performance artists Angela Lopez, Phil Wackerfuss, Michael Wells and Alexia Buono. Sonia Clark, the executive director of Artpark, and Carin Jean White, an artist in residence at Artpark, have been working as a creative team for some time. A trip to Spain gave them the inspiration to develop the new tour.
“We’ve been focusing on street theater or outdoor theater for many, many years,” Clark said. “We’ve done it in Prague, the Dunbar Arts Festival in New York City, Governor’s Island, you name it. It’s been our practice for some time. As part of that passion of ours, I visited a street theater festival in Spain as a part of the U.S delegation to that festival it was for APAP, the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. We all witnessed this really wonderful experience called the urban walk, created by a Spanish artists, Itsaso Iribarren and German de la Riva. And the spirit of that walk really touched me, it left me with this wonderful feeling of renewal.”
She spoke with them about doing something like that for Artpark and the planning stage began last fall. Iribarren and White collaborated on the project with White, saying a common language developed between the two about weaving the audience into the tour. The conversations continued into January and through the spring. White was able to talk with de la Riva who collaborated with him through Skype meetings.
White returned to Artpark to outline potential routes with video footage and she worked on a series of themes that worked for the tour. The event came together at a time when Spain and the United States were under lockdown orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, White said, getting the tour to adhere to social distancing guidelines was not as difficult as it would seem.
“Right from the very beginning of this project, some walkers are slow walkers, some walkers are fast walkers and people naturally space themselves out," she said. "In these times, people space themselves out with plenty of physical social distancing. One thing we did add in is to require folks to wear masks during the walk. What I think is really beautiful and quite special about this project is the intention we began with, the pandemic didn’t wipe away that. It was already a walk, it was already a theater piece. It was outdoors with people spaced apart which people spaced apart, which it had to allow for.”
