Artpark Tuesday shows return

The Tuesday in the Park shows are apparently returning to Artpark this summer.
Artpark announced Monday that Fitz and the Tantrums will perform on the amphitheater stage with special guest Colony House on July 6. The concert is part of the Tuesdays in the Park concert series.
Artpark officials say more announcements are coming soon.
In addiiton, Artpark officials say they are committed to keeping all visitors, employees, and artists safe and continues to work closely with New York state officials to revise and implement health and safety protocols. At this time, all activities are subject to New York State COVID-19 guidelines requiring social distancing, use of approved face coverings, and other safety measures enforced at the time of the event. Please note that all participants must show proof of full vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test and complete a basic COVID-19 health screening / questionnaire.
Multi-platinum artists Fitz and the Tantrums fourth full-length album "All the Feels" featuring singles “123456” and “I Just Wanna Shine.” The album follows the band’s self-titled 2016 release, which spawned the group’s biggest hit to date, “HandClap.” Their eponymous album followed their breakout major label debut, "More Than Just a Dream" which featured the hit singles “The Walker” and “Out Of My League.”
Four-packs of tickets, ranging from $45 to $19 each, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Front of Stage (standing room only):$45; General Admission Bowl (standing room only): $35 General Admission Lawn (carry-in chairs permitted): $19
All prices increase by $5 starting July 4.
Tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com only and will be sold in groups of four until further notice. The Artpark box office remains closed for in-person purchases.
Please visit artpark.net for more information.
