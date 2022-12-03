Local food pantries and similar services report they are still here, post-pandemic, to help those in need dealing with high food costs.
Right in Lockport, All Saints Food Pantry at 60 Walnut Street, reported that they are seeing six to seven new families every week as the cold weather comes into play.
Mike Ulrich, who runs All Saints, couldn’t say whether the new clients were being pushed to access services because of high food costs, but he did note that many of the people who came to All Saints Food Pantry had jobs, but they weren’t being paid enough to make ends meet entirely.
“They just barely make enough to get along,” Ulrich said and noted that this Thanksgiving he and the volunteers served 176 families – a total of almost 530 individuals.
In their new space, Pendleton Food Pantry of 5733 Tonawanda Creek Road, is also seeing more people. Melissa McAninch, director of the pantry, said there was a greater influx of the elderly and single individuals, though not as much with families.
McAninch said that some of the people she has served were receiving $15 a month in food stamps, something that a family on social services would never have to endure.
McAninch also said that while people have jobs now, many of those pandemic-era habits are still strong, and not without reason.
“When the pandemic hit, the pantry was stocked with toilet paper to give out,” McAninch said. “We thought we’d have to lock it up. Now we’re there again because of the price.”
At the Wilson Community Food Pantry, Janet Hoffman said that the community took care of the pantry’s needs and the pantry was able to help those in need. She noted that there were about 72 families came for Thanksgiving dinner, an increase of about six-families since October.
“We’re here if they need us,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman also noted that she had thought the increase would’ve come earlier this year as the pandemic stopped looming over everyone.
“You would’ve thought they’d have come sooner,” she said. “But I think that they waited, because it was summer and the schools were still subsidizing for the kids.”
Every Tuesday, two or three new families come in, Hoffman said and they are given a chance to “shop” at the food pantry once a month. During the holidays there are two shopping days, once for the month and another for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Hoffman said that many people are proud and will not reach out for help, but with the prices of food these days, they are coming in.
“They tell me that they’re being told to come here,” Hoffman said. “And I tell them they are welcome.”
Hoffman can be reached 1-716-727-4074.
