Spring is in, and locals and visitors are looking for something to do. Whether it be city streets or country roads, Lockport and the surrounding areas have a lot to offer, but in between seeing the sights – or even just visiting family and friends – everybody has got to eat.
Recent weeks have seen the lifting of pandemic-related regulations on the restaurant industry besides the easing of mask rules. Curfews are lifting. Alcohol – without a food purchase – is also legal and some restaurants are putting out their patios to pull in the hungry but cautious diners to their outdoor tables.
However, eatery operators are hoping for more.
Ann Murphy has been the owner of Shamus Restaurant for 31 years. She said that curfews don’t really mean anything for her business in particular, but more people are coming in to dine in.
“For the most part people come in and say, ‘I’m vaccinated,’ and because they want to tell you that, it gives you the feeling that they’re more comfortable to be out,” Murphy said. “We’re definitely seeing customers that we haven’t seen for a long time, though they’ve supported us throughout this year with take-out orders.”
While this is heartening, Murphy said the main obstacle for small restaurants like these past weeks has been capacity and enforcing six feet of distance between tables just isn’t helping. While she’s expanding her seating with an outdoor dining area, she said there still isn’t a lot of space or time for restaurants to make a profit for themselves or their workers.
"People do sometimes come in for cocktails, so hopefully we’ll get a little of that crowd back earlier in the day," she said.
Murphy said she’s applied for different assistant programs to keep Shamus Restaurant going.
“We’ve applied for PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans and we’re looking into the Restaurant Relief Program, but we’ve very cautious about it at this time,” she said. “Initially we were shut down and we did take-out and we’re slowly reopening, but we’re still not open as many hours as we used to be. … We did have to lay off some people, but most everyone who has worked with us in the past is now back with us.”
A little known fact about people living in the COVID-19 epidemic is that they love golfing.
“Believe it or not, the golf numbers went through the roof last year, because there wasn’t that much to do. Really we had one of our better seasons in terms of golf,” said Andrew McCullough, head chef of the Brook Restaurant and Bar in Willowbrook Golf Course.
Unfortunately, that didn’t carry over to the restaurant, which McCullough said was a blow to him and the rest of staff, mostly because of the cancellation of tournaments. Despite this lessening of traffic, the restaurant workers were vigilant in enforcing precautions to stop the spread of the virus.
“Last year we did our part. We were strict with all the guidelines, but we definitely took some flack from people, and the waitresses had to deal with that. But this year it seems things are trending in the right direction,” McCullough said. “Not only that, a lot of the people coming in are already vaccinated.”
As a seasonal business, it’s important for Brooks to open early – last year it did not open until June – and stay open as long as possible. McCullough noted that the pandemic did not hit as hard for his part of the industry, because it’s made up of seasonal workers, but less hours in the season make a big difference.
“Thankfully, everybody stuck with us last year,” he said. “I know labor has been hard to find, but everybody has returned, with me and the kitchen, and in front of the house, as well. It’s different here because we’re a seasonal restaurant. I know lots of people in different restaurants in the area who are looking for help and can’t find anyone.”
