Ascension Living workers OK one-day strike

Nursing home workers at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston voted unanimously Friday to authorize a one-day strike next month. Health care workers are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East and have been working without a contract since Dec. 31 when their 16-month contract expired.
This month, dozens of workers participated in an informational picket to call attention to St. Louis, Missouri based Ascension Living’s lack of competitive wages. Workers believe that securing competitive wages will help to recruit and retain caregivers at the Lewiston facility.
Both sides return to bargaining on March 2. If no agreement is reached, more than 150 health care workers will hold a one-day strike following negotiations outside the Lewiston facility.
1199SEIU asked a federal mediator to join talks in hopes of reaching an agreement. “We are doing everything we can to avoid a strike,” says Grace Bogdanove, 1199SEIU vice-president, in a release. “However, we cannot ignore the staffing crisis at Our Lady of Peace, or the fact that Ascension Living has closed down three units. Ascension Living must offer competitive wages that will recruit and retain health care workers. This will help to remediate the staffing crisis so that workers can spend more time caring for their residents.”
