Assembly Republicans pitch $500M for veterans' services

ALBANY — Members of the state Assembly Minority Conference on Thursday called on New York State to increase its investment in veterans’ services by enacting the conference's $500 million “Invest in Vets” platform.
The plan would provide $250 million of operational funding to programs including the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Counseling Program, AMVETS, American Legion and VFW posts. Another $250 million of capital improvement funding would go toward veterans housing and other facilities that provides resources and support for veterans across the state.
“After everything New Yorkers have been through in the last couple of years, and as we look around the world right now, we are reminded that our freedoms have come at a precious cost. We have our veterans to thank for our daily ability to live in a free, safe and secure nation, and this state can afford to make sure our veterans are looked after when they come home,” said Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, chair of the Assembly Minority Conference. “That’s what our plan is all about. It’s about showing our appreciation and gratitude for their service and sacrifice. Let’s get it enacted in this year’s budget.”
