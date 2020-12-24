A local state assemblywoman said today she's “disgusted, but not surprised” by out-going president Donald Trump's pardon of disgraced political ally and convicted felon Chris Collins.
After just serving two months in prison for insider trading and lying to the FBI, Collins' sentence was commuted on Tuesday by Trump, a move that state Assemblywoman Monica Wallace (R-Lancaster) stated, “another rich, well-connected official was able to beat the system yet again.”
In August of 2018, Collins, his son Cameron, and the father of Cameron's fiancée, Stephen Zarsky, were arrested by the FBI and charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud, and lying to the FBI. It took more than a year for Collins to admit any wrongdoing and he finally resigned his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in October of last year.
Last January, federal prosecutors recommended that Collins receive the maximum prison sentence of close to five years in prison, but Collins ultiately received a sentence of just two years and two months. Collins was originally scheduled to begin his sentence last March, but it was delayed four times due to COVID-19 and he ultimately began his sentence last October 13, at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla.
“I'm deeply disgusted, though not surprised, that President Trump has yet again chosen to abuse his authority by granting a presidential pardon to another disgraced political ally,” Wallace said.
“This time, former Congressman Chris Collins is among those benefitting from Trump’s latest act of charitable cronyism. He deserves no clemency. He repeatedly thumbed his nose at the hardworking people of Western New York to serve his own self interests. He knowingly traded on insider information to save his already-rich family a few bucks.
“He broke the law on the White House lawn and then lied to the FBI to cover up his actions,” Wallace said.
“He abused the trust placed in him by his constituents because, like so many disgraced politicians before him, he thought he was above the law. Collins then chose to run for re-election while under indictment, proclaiming his innocence and yet knowing full well that he was guilty. His later plea of guilty left his constituents without any voice in Congress for almost a year. His decision to run for re-election, despite his guilt, was as selfish and arrogant as his original crimes.”
Wallace said Collins earned his prison sentence.
“He was worth well over $13 million at the time that he committed these crimes, not even counting his baseball and coin collections, purportedly each worth over $1 million,” she said.
“In sharp contrast, most of the households in his district, which I share, earn less than $70,000 a year. Chris Collins probably could have simply sold a few coins from his collection to cover his family’s losses. Instead, he sold out his constituents. There is no justice in the pardoning of Chris Collins. And in doing so, President Trump has turned his back on the hardworking folks in this community who follow the law, who don’t lie and cheat to save a few dollars, and who will go to bed tonight knowing that another rich, well-connected official was able to beat the system yet again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.