Beginning Wednesday, an Assessment Disclosure Notice will be mailed to all property owners in the town of Cambria, Assessor Debra Littere announced.
The notice will show the new, preliminary full value assessment on the recipient’s property. The town is undertaking Assessment Equity Update Project 2023.
Instructions will be included with the notice indicating the procedure for obtaining an informal review, how to obtain forms and where to get additional information.
Information regarding property assessments, inventory data and sale information will be available beginning Friday at https://niagaracounty.prosgar.com
