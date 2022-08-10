The Newfane School Board welcomed a new middle school assistant principal to the district at its Tuesday meeting. Caroline Miller will be joining Newfane Middle School for its upcoming school year, starting her work on Monday.
The position opened up after former Newfane Middle School Assistant Principal Amy Chaffee was hired to be the director of special education at the Lyndonville Central School District.
Miller has spent 19 years as an English teacher at the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District teaching students from 7th through 12th grades. She is already familiar with the Niagara County area, as she received her degree from Niagara University. Miller also has a prior history of working within the Newfane Central School District as she spent two summers there for administrative internships.
“I was able to do my intern hours here at Newfane for my school business leader and school district leader degrees for two consecutive summers,” she said.
Newfane Superintendent Michael Baumann said that the district was really fortunate to have such a strong candidate pool, however, selecting Miller was a clear choice.
“We interviewed six to eight people, and we had lengthy interview processes, but Miller was by far the most outstanding candidate,” Baumann said. “Across the board, she was the number one pick of everyone.”
Baumann especially credited the improvements that Miller had made as a candidate over the course of her administrative internship with the district back before the Covid pandemic.
“We knew her a little bit, and had seen her for a couple years, but obviously she has just gotten stronger as a candidate in those years,” Baumann said. “She has a great deal of classroom and building experience.”
Miller said she is looking forward to being able to work alongside district staff.
“Newfane has a fantastic reputation, and a fantastic staff,” she said. “I’m excited to be a part of it.”
