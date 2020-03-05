Association of counties offering Covid-19 resource

ALBANY -- With concerns relating to the spread of COVID-19 intensifying, the New York State Association of Counties created a new online resource Thursday to assist county health departments in dealing with the public health threat.
NYSAC said the web page -- www.nysac.org/health -- is designed to host the latest coronavirus information from experts, health departments and state and federal agencies and is intended to serve as a resource for both employers and municipal governments. The site also has links to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resources.
“By creating a one-stop online resource for county health officials, we’re helping to ensure they have the best information available at their fingertips so they can effectively serve their communities,” said NYSAC President Jack Marren.
County health departments are expected to be on the front lines in preparing communities to respond to the health threats posed by the virus and arranging for isolation and quarantine when necessary, NYSAC officials said.
The local health agencies also work with medical providers such as hospitals and physician practices in how to report suspected COVID-19 cases.
