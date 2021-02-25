Retired paraprofessional Margaret P. “Maggie” Lupo has announced her candidacy for alderman-at-large.
The mother of two adult children, Emmaline and Spencer, and wife of 38 years to retired Lockport Fire Department assistant fire chief Thomas Lupo, is pursuing the Democratic ballot line in the November election. Her candidacy has been endorsed by the city and county Democratic committees.
Lupo describes herself as “an even tempered, fair, open and honest candidate with good listening skills (and) a detail-oriented person with extensive conflict resolution and negotiation skills.”
After attending Lockport schools, Lupo graduated from a local trade school, earning her state certification in cosmetology. A past member of the Lockport Board of Education (2002-2011), she worked as an instructional associate at Orleans-Niagara BOCES for 17 years.
“I understand the needs of the city through my many years of service through local institutions,” Lupo said. “I feel the timing is right to run for local government (office) to help progress the city through the hardships that the year 2020 has brought to the community.”
Lupo is a member of the city's Citizens Advisory Board, as well as the Barge Canal Optimist Club, Olcott Yacht Club and Christ Episcopal Church, for which she serves on its outreach committee, Altar Guild, bell choir and voice choir. She's a past treasurer of the Washington Hunt PTA and trustee of the YWCA.
Lupo says her time as a Lockport City School District trustee was good training for city council service.
“I have a proven record in fiscal responsibility through my work on the Lockport school board, through some difficult times,” she said. “This experience will benefit the city in helping to lay out an effective strategy for the future. The city has many new and exciting businesses that will need strong leadership moving forward. I appreciate Lockport’s long existing businesses and would like to help honor the traditions that are so important to Lockport residents."
“I understands the value that the city has in its phenomenal housing stock and I look forward to working with building inspection on affordable housing for city residents," Lupo added. "I will be able to help lead the city into the bright future that it deserves by working with city departments, members of the Common Council, mayor and all city residents.”
