The city now has an entirely new audit committee, after Mayor Michelle Roman terminated two members last month and the third member resigned several weeks later.
Roman said she had planned to shake up the committee, which consists of three members who have no defined term limits, but did not intend to replace every member.
The committee was established in December 2014, following a recommendation from the state Comptroller's Office. Since its inception, the committee has consisted of: Daniel Cavallari, a certified public accountant with Drescher & Malecki; Jay Dry, a CPA with Wittlin Cain & Dry; and chairman Paul Mullane, who owned and operated Mullane Motors before selling the dealership to West Herr Group last year.
"I don't know why they didn't add term limits," Roman said. "Just like it's good to change up the city's auditing firms, I think it's good to change things up in the audit committee."
"It was never my intention to change the entire audit committee," she added.
Roman said she requested meetings with each of the committee members, but Cavallari never responded and Dry did not meet with her.
"I need someone who can communicate," Roman said of Cavallari.
Roman said she met with Mullane, and decided to terminate him as well as Cavallari on July 11.
Dry submitted his resignation July 29. In an email to Roman's secretary, Molly Lawson, Dry only said he was "no longer interested in sitting on this committee." Cavallari and Dry did not immediately return requests for comment.
The Common Council last week approved appointment of Christopher Stacey, who serves as director of Taxation & Treasury for Tops Markets, and Timothy K. Russo, who Roman said previously worked in finance for the state of Maryland, to the audit committee.
Roman said she has a third appointment lined up, but declined to name that person until the selection is confirmed by the council.
Her opponent in the mayor's race, 4th Ward Alderman David Wohleben, said he was "stunned" and "baffled" by the audit committee members' sudden departure.
"I’m very, very disappointed," Wohleben said. "These guys came in when the city needed help."
