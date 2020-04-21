Austerity measures eyed by city council

Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott is calling for spending cuts and cancellation or limiting of city-sponsored summer events and programs, and other members of the Common Council are open to the ideas, but say it might be too soon to make decisions on summertime events.
Abbott, in an email he shared with the Union-Sun & Journal, last week asked his fellow aldermen and city administration to consider several options for cutting city spending.
"The city is in the middle of a crisis and emergency on all levels and I believe that we are compelled to take some very serious steps to maintain our fiscal solvency," Abbott wrote. "Recovery will come in phases and the norm that we are accustomed has changed and will not return to that norm for months."
Abbott's suggestions include: reducing department spending by 10%; requiring all overtime to be approved by the mayor; postponing, or canceling, the summer youth and recreation program; sharply limiting or eliminating seasonal hiring; limiting or canceling the 2020 operation of Community Pool; and including labor unions in all personnel decisions "so they understand that these steps are being taken so as to avoid possible personnel reductions."
Abbott also suggested that the city's Fourth of July celebrations be canceled or limited.
The Union-Sun & Journal contacted every alderman, with the exception of 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor who could not be reached on Monday, and Mayor Michelle Roman about Abbott's proposals.
Roman contended that all of the proposals in Abbott's email were already being discussed.
"All of this was in the works prior to that email," she said. "I appreciate his input and his suggestions, but it's almost implying like we haven't started this process."
Cut? Sure, but where?
Regarding spending cuts, everyone agreed some cutting is in order, where it's feasible.
Kelly Van De Mark, 4th Ward alderman, pointed out that newly appointed Finance Director Tim Russo says he is using a document from the state Comptroller that suggests to municipalities a plan for dealing with revenue losses caused by COVID-19.
Mark Devine, 3rd Ward alderman and council president, said department heads have already been told to watch their spending, but it's understood that some spending can't be cut.
"If there is a big fire and they've got to call in a lot of overtime, how are you going to cut their budget 10%?" Devine asked, adding that all unnecessary spending has been curtailed.
Joseph Oates, 1st Ward alderman, said he believes revenue losses should be offset as much as possible with spending reductions.
Ellen Schratz, alderman at large, suggested it's necessary for the city to cut spending just as businesses are during the economic downturn.
Roman said department heads have been told to refrain from non-essential spending and start considering things to cut.
Overtime
The city won't have a good picture of how much sales tax revenue it lost until the end of the second sales tax quarter, in late June, Roman observed.
Schratz and Oates agreed that all overtime requests should be approved by the mayor, but Van De Mark and Devine said pre-approval of some overtime, for police and firefighters, for instance, isn't feasible.
Roman said she already told every department to limit overtime and that she is in conversation with city financial staff to monitor it. She doesn't see the necessity of her signing off on all overtime, she said, since she communicates regularly with department heads.
Summer rec
All of the lawmakers agreed it's too soon to make calls on the summer youth and recreation program, seasonal hires and Community Pool. The soonest they think decisions could be made is mid-May, when the governor's restrictions are set to expire or be renewed.
Van De Mark and Schratz expressed concern over cancelation of the summer youth and recreation program, since that's a chance for many children to be fed and engage with peers.
Roman said if the youth and recreation program continues, it will be modified. As for Community Pool, she said, she assumes the governor won't allow it to be open, and even if he does, she doesn't think it should be, since it draws large crowds in close proximity.
This year's Fourth of July fireworks display is scheduled in Outwater Park, in celebration of the park's 100th anniversary. No decision has been made whether to press on or cancel the display. There's a regional-level discussion about July 4th festivities now and opinions are varied, Roman said.
"Some believe it should should just be cancelled because we can't police people's gatherings, and some believe that people can social distance and view it from a social distance," she said.
Roman added that her own concern about the festivities is: "If we have the fireworks, is that going to make people think that yes, we can picnic together, and yes, we can hang out together?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.