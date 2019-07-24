A portable baby station is coming to Lockport after it was chosen as the winning pitch at Lockport Main Street Inc.’s sixth Pints for Progress on Tuesday.
Pints for Progress is a community building initiative rooted in group brainstorming and crowdfunding. Each attendee pays $10 and that money is pooled to give toward the winning pitch.
With 46 attendees to Pints at Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, $460 was initially raised, but Dyan Mulvey, owner of Dyan Mulvey Dance Academy, donated $40 to round up the total to $500.
Denyel Beiter gave the pitch on the Lockport baby station.
Beiter said a rough estimate of the cost is $750. Although she was given $500, LSMI Assistant Director Colton Balcerzak said his organization will provide additional funding to help get the project realized.
The project will allow for families and their children to have a private tent facility at public events, for changing diapers, breastfeeding and just having a place to regroup when needed.
Beiter said she is “very thankful” for the community realizing the need for a portable baby station and vowed it is “such an important project that is going to benefit families and babies in Lockport.”
She said that ideally, she would like to have the baby station ready for use at Lockport Food Fest, on Aug. 11, but worries that might be too soon. She said it might be ready for an upcoming community market.
The other two pitches presented Tuesday night were for: funding of refreshments and promotion for Unlock Lockport’s second Pop-Up Photography event at ART 247 on Sept. 21; and funding of rocks and paint for children to create painted rocks at an upcoming community market.
The next Pints for Progress will take place at the Kenan Center’s Taylor Theater, 433 Locust St., on Nov. 26.
