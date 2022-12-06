Back in town

At his Christmas Cottage at Day Road Park, Santa Claus hears the wishes of 8-year-old Abby Darling of Alden while Abby’s sister, 18-month-old Claire, sits on Santa’s lap. Christmas Cottage is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, through December 23rd.

