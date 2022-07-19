The Niagara County Health Department is once again advising against swimming at Olcott Beach.
The beach advisory was issued Tuesday following water sampling on Monday. Testing determined that the water is not suitable for swimming because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.
The advisory is in effect until further notice.
The water was deemed unsafe for much of this past week as well.
Additional information is posted on the Niagara County Department of Health website at http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Resources/Beach-Report.
