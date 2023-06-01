The Barker village board will again go out to bid for the second and final phase of construction on a new village hall and home for Barker Public Library.
The board solicited bids for the second phase — interior outfitting — late last year, but according to village clerk-treasurer Amanda Detschner, the prices were too high.
Since then, Mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley said, the board has “gone back to the drawing board” and made some adjustments to the design plan to reduce the overall cost.
These include using the existing parking lot at the site, minimizing exterior fixtures and cutting down on the number of bathrooms in the building, Corwin-Bradley said.
Now that adjustments have been made, she said, the board are hoping to have a meeting this month with residents and Barton & Loguidice, the firm hired to advise construction of a new building. After that, the board will solicit news bids for phase two work, which includes installation of drywall, plumbing and HVAC.
So far the village has spent $480,000 on the shell of the building and anticipates the total cost of construction and outfitting will be $1.2 million.
Development of a new village hall and library is being funded with state grants received by the village and library, as well as the approximately $600,000 insurance payout for the loss of the original building in a January 2019 fire.
Deputy Mayor Aaron Davis said the board is a trying to stay within that $1.2 million figure so no additional money has to be raised.
“We don’t want to burden the taxpayers,” Davis said.
No timetable has been set for completion of the new building.
