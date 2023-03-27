BUFFALO — Researchers at the University of Buffalo have been working for almost four years on a project to improve the seismic performance and resilience of unreinforced masonry buildings. During the past year they have received help from masonry students at Iroquois Job Corps in Medina with construction of the test structures, one of which is the largest ever tested on a shake table.
On the morning of March 24, masonry instructors Lino Cometto and Robert Kelichner and two students traveled to UB's Ketter Hall expecting to witness a shake table test of a building they had helped apprentices and researchers construct. This would have been the sixth day of seismic tests on the building.
Upon arriving at Ketter Hall, the crew from Iroquois Job Corps learned from Professor Andreas Stavridis, the principal investigator on the project, that the strengthened masonry building had sustained considerable damage during a test they decided to do a day earlier, feeling confident the building would not sustain damage.
Stavridis explained the building was reinforced with five steel members placed in strategic locations, as well as steel plates and anchors.
“If it wasn’t for those steel members, the building would have collapsed,” Stavridis said. “They did well, but we have to do better. I was very surprised at what happened."
“We had done two other tests and didn’t find a crack. This test, however, was 20 percent stronger," Stavridis said. "Now we need to study the data we have from the 170 sensors on the building. Once we understand what happened, we will investigate ways to improve the behavior. Then, we will build and test another one next year.”
It took apprentice bricklayers and Job Corps students a week and a half to build the masonry structure. Then the researchers built a roof and installed the steel members for the seismic upgrade. They also installed a large array of sensors. They started testing the structure in week 9 and are now into their 10th week in the lab.
The testing project is funded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and has also received donations and contributions from HILTI, the International Masonry Institute, Iroquois Job Corps, the Brick Industry Association, the Belden Brick Company and Glen-Gery Corporation.
When he wrote the proposal to NIST, Stavridis said, UB’s seismic lab was the only one of its kind in the United States able to conduct this test.
Pointing to the recent devastation in Turkey, Stavridis extolled the importance of strengthening masonry structures to withstand severe earthquakes.
“There are more than eight million buildings of unreinforced masonry buildings in (this) country,” he said. “Two years ago, one came down in Buffalo.”
“Some are more than 100 years old,” Cometto, one of the masonry instructors, added.
After examining the damaged brick structure at Ketter Hall, the Job Corps masonry instructors and students, along with several others interested observers, watched a video of the March 23 tests.
In the initial tests, nothing happened, but in the last shake, large cracks began to appear, until finally a whole corner came down from the front of the masonry structure. The researchers stopped the earthquake halfway through to prevent its collapse, which would be catastrophic for the laboratory equipment.
“What we know so far is very eye opening. It can change the building code,” Stavridis said. “This was a very unique test and we have a lot of work to do analyzing the data we got. We will also build computer models to help us understand what factors contributed to what happened.”
“We won’t know for sure for a couple of months,” he said. “When we do, we will build another.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.