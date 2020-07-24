Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker says the town is planning changes and upgrades to its website after it was the subject of the worst grade in a recent report done by a local transparency and open government group.
The New York Coalition for Open Government reviewed the populations of 20 towns and cities across the state with a population between 10,000 and 32,000.
In the study, the group looked at if all the meeting documents were posted online prior to the meeting, if the meetings were being live streamed on the local government's website, if meeting videos/audio was posted on the website after the meeting and if local government were posting meeting minutes online in a timely fashion, which the report defines timely as before the next meeting.
Some of the things Lockport was criticized by the group included not having meeting documents posted, meetings not being live streamed on the website but being broadcasted live on television and the videos not being posted on the website.
Crocker observed that the group and its President Paul Wolf are asking for the town to comply to standards above the state's Open Meetings Law.
"His complaints are that we don't meet his standard. We do meet the standard of the law which is we have to post our minutes within a certain time, we post all budgets. We post all our agendas," Crocker said.
Crocker said the town will begin to publicize a link to Lockport Community Television's website where town board meetings can be found.
"I assumed, mistakenly, that the people of Lockport would know where to go to find our meeting video, but in retrospect, that may not be the case," he said.
One main change the town desires and is working on is the ability to post information internally rather than having to do it through the town's contracted company for the website, Web Essentials.
"We do not want a middle man. When we want something inputted on our website we have to call the webmaster and she inputs it into our website at an hourly wage. And we ... would like to appoint a couple people and we would like to give them information each day where they can input the information and we don't have to wait and pay the extra fees," Crocker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.