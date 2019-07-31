Bad Trip: Woodstock 50 officially cancelled

THE ASSOCIATED PRESSThis Aug. 14, 2009 file photo shows a van decorated with "Woodstock or Bust" at the original Woodstock Festival site in Bethel, N.Y. Woodstock 50 is officially cancelled. Organizers announced Wednesday that the troubled festival that hit a series of setbacks in the last four months won't take place next month. The three-day festival was originally scheduled for Aug. 16-18, but holdups included permit denials and the loss of a financial partner and a production company.