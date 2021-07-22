'Bagels and bikes' community ride slated for Saturday

Bike Lockport, a volunteer effort to promote safe cycling in Lockport, is hosting its first community bike ride of the summer on Saturday: "Bagels and Bikes."
Participants will meet up at B&D Bagels, Lockview Plaza, and Main and Pine streets at 9:45 a.m. Those who want bagels or coffee beforehand can grab them and at 10 a.m. the group will take off together on pedals and wheels.
The route is an intermediate-level ride of about 40 minutes along the Erie Canal to the far end of Lowertown and back around to the Lockport Community Farmers Market on Canal Street. There will be a few hills and a couple of blocks on Old Niagara Road. The route is designed for safety and a chance to ride around one of the more interesting corners of the city.
“Lockport is a bicycle paradise,” said Jim Shultz, one of the organizers of the ride. “It’s mostly flat, there are good routes with little traffic, and you can get most places in 15 minutes. This is a chance for bike enthusiasts to go out and enjoy riding together.”
Organizers hope to offer additional rides this summer and fall aimed at beginner cyclists, families and folks in their 20s.
In the event of rain on Saturday, "Bagels and Bikes" will be rescheduled for July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.