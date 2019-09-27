Victor E. Johnson, a Niagara Falls man accused of heading a fraudulent check ring, will remain in custody until completing his likely prison sentence, after a State Supreme Court justice rejected his latest bail motion.
Johnson, 53, of Pine Avenue, allegedly led a ring in which he and several accomplices forged bogus checks using bank account information from checks that they stole from mailboxes in western Niagara County. Two co-defendants have pleaded guilty in that case.
Johnson pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to attempted enterprise corruption and attempted second-degree robbery in an unrelated case. He was accused of driving a woman to a planned drug purchase in Niagara Falls on Feb. 6, 2018. While Johnson and the woman were sitting in the car, an unidentified man struck and robbed the woman.
During his bail motion Friday, Johnson said he was not receiving adequate medical care at the Niagara County Jail.
Justice Richard C. Kloch, Jr. denied the motion, saying Johnson would soon to be transferred to the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Johnson is scheduled to return before Kloch Oct. 9 for sentencing, and could face up to 22 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.