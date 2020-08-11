Crime and incident reporting are up slightly in the city, and at the same time, the length of time that those detained are being kept in police custody has been significantly reduced.
That's according to Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott, who addressed members of the Police Board of Commissioners in their Tuesday virtual meeting.
Abbott said new state laws regarding bail have made it difficult to keep those accused of minor crimes in custody. In most cases, people are released almost immediately after their arrest.
“We had an assault on Washburn Street. We arrested the same person involved in that assault at a shots-fired call at Washburn and High streets. We couldn't prove he fired the shots, so we picked him up on the felony assault charge and he's already out of jail," Abbott said. "Seventeen-year-olds and juveniles that we used to hold for at least a brief time, we have to let them go.”
Meanwhile, Abbott described a Monday report of shots fired in the area of Waterman and High streets as “gang related.”
“Definitely shots?” a commissioner asked.
“Yes. Multiple gun shots," Abbott said. "Also there were more shots fired four days ago at Washburn and High streets. A car there ended up with a broken back window. We're investigating that as well.”
Abbott also reported to the board that there were three heroin overdose deaths during the the past week and a half.
“Obviously, there's a bad batch of something going around. Niagara Falls also had a rash of them, so there's definitely some bad heroin out there,” he said.
The chief updated the board on LPD's progress investigating a recent string of convenience store robberies, including incidents at two 7-Eleven stores involving a white male with a knife.
“We believe we know who he is,” Abbott said. “A suspect with the same MO was chased by the Niagara Falls RAC and he was caught, so we'll have to go back and talk to him. ... It's just a matter of proving it's him. I think he's out on bail."
In other business, Abbott reported:
— Officer recruitment numbers are down in LPD. Only 12 people are signed up, so far, for the next Civil Service exam. The department is reaching out to local colleges and universities and will man a recruiting booth on Main Street during Locktoberfest.
— A new app offered by the city allows members of the public to send messages, photographs and video to LPD administration anonymously. For more information about the app, contact the police department.
— A new software program is being implemented to document “use of force” incidents by LPD employees. The one-time installation cost was $3,700 and the annual fee to maintain it is $3,000.
