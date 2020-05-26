A fisherman knows the best time to fish is in the quiet of the morning, 5 a.m. to be exact. With many other summer activities – concerts, baseball games – have been laid low by COVID-19, fishing has brought people from Maine to Ohio to Lake Ontario's shores, and for that, they need bait, tackle and a willingness to sit for hours before getting a nibble.
For weeks, Karen and Jim Evarts were unable to open their store because they were non-essential. That's where their live bait vending machine came in.
"This year when nobody could get anything and we couldn't open our store, we decided to get a bait machine," Karen Evarts said in a phone interview. "It was safe, I used a UV wand on it. ... (We) keep it freshly stocked with bait for people and nobody has to catch anything."
LIve minnows, night crawlers, red worms, black worms, all the necessities of an avid fisher are in the machine. But also, during these COVID times, a couple necessities to help stop the spread of the virus are there as well.
"I got masks in there, with packs of sanitizer," Evarts said. "It's a little kit. It's got gloves and sanitizer and face masks in there, in case somebody forgets theirs."
Today, Olcott is booming, said Evarts and the pair have been busy from dawn to dusk since their store was allowed to open in Phase 1 of the region-wide re-opening. It's difficult, Evarts said, shipments aren't coming in time, and the demand is high.
The inside of their shop is also a little different than its been in years past. People are expected to wear masks and there's a plexi glass screen by the counters.
"So many people aren't used to them," she said of the screen. "They try to put their head through them or their hand through them."
Evarts said, she's never seen more people come in for their fishing licenses, which the shop also provides, as well as, boat repairs done by Jim.
"Everybody is so happy," she said. "It's a fun little store, we have T-shirts, and sunglasses, and hats and stuff in there you wouldn't expect."
The vending machine is still working and makes it easier for their customers to get what they need and get to the water.
"We stock it up ell day, we put the hottest lures in there everyday, I change them out," Evarts said. "The stuff they buy the most of, I put in there. We even threw Red Bull in there. They love Red Bull."
In the end, it's safety Evarts really cares about.
"We have very elderly people coming in to fish from other states. It's just unbelievable," she said. "I've got hand sanitizer and the paper towels everywhere. There's gloves and you got to wear a mask to come in the store. I'd say 50% of them are prepared. A lot of them are wearing the neck-gators, but the other 50% got to walk back to their car to get their masks."
"The scary thing is, though," she concluded, "a lot of people tell me that we're the only store that makes them do that. ... I don't want to get anybody sick. I wouldn't want to be responsible for that."
