ALBANY — New York voters are being asked to weigh in on several proposition questions that could have significant impacts on future elections and political races.
The proposed constitutional amendments appear on the back side of the ballot for the Nov. 2 election, with early voting beginning Saturday.
Proposal 1 is generating considerable debate as it would revise the redistricting scheme now being used to draw new legislative and congressional lines.
The League of Women Voters of New York State as well as Republican officials are urging a “no” vote on Proposition 1, while groups such as Common Cause/NY, Make the Road New York and the Working Families Party are recommending that it be approved.
Laura Ladd Biermann, director of the League of Women Voters, said Proposition 1, if passed, would result in “a rollback to recent redistricting reforms that would weaken the role of the minority party in the (Redistricting) Commission and legislative approval of the plans.”
The coalition of advocates supporting Proposition 1 say it is intended to ensure that “incarcerated people are not used as political pawns” by banning “prison-based gerrymandering.” It is also aimed at ensuring all residents of a political district are counted regardless of their citizenship status.
Also sparking heated debate are Proposition 3, calling for the scrapping of the 10-day voter registration requirement, and Proposition 4, which would eliminate the requirement that voters state state they will be out of town or otherwise incapacitated on the day of the election to qualify for an absentee ballot.
Daniel Altschuler of Make the Road New York said having same-day voter registration and allowing all voters to opt for absentee ballots would reduce unnecessary barriers to voting and enhance voter participation in elections.
“We think these measures have strong precedence in other states of working well,” Altschuler said.
Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said the push for no-excuse absentee voting could create more problems than it would solve.
“We have had absentee voting for a long time in this state and it has worked well,” Barclay told CNHI.
Following last year’s election, when an executive order based on pandemic concerns allowed voters to opt for absentee ballots simply by citing a “temporary illness,” local election boards in one congressional district were so swamped with paper ballots that it led to a prolonged recount, he recalled.
Barclay and other Republicans also expressed concern that approval of Propositions 3 and 4 would result in voter fraud.
Altschuler said New York Republican leaders are echoing what he called the voter suppression agenda of GOP leaders in red states. “We think our democracy is stronger when everybody can make their voices heard,” he said.
Vincent Casale, former chairman of the Otsego County GOP, said the no-excuse absentee ballots would effectively result in voting by mail, and invite “ballot harvesting” — a practice in which political operatives collect ballots directly from voters and drop them off at election offices.
“A single individual or a small group of people could collect thousands of votes,” Casale said.
Another ballot question, Proposition 2, would amend the state Constitution by stitching in a guarantee that “each person shall have a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment.”
Environmental groups such as the Nature Conservancy say the measure would help combat pollution. But the Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York State says it could trigger a wave of litigation by private attorneys attempting to act as environmental enforcers.
Proposition 5 on the ballot would increase the jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court, allowing it to decide claims for $50,000 or less.
