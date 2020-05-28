An unprecedented response to the COVID-19 pandemic during election cycles is to mandate all voting be done by absentee ballots. Local school districts are implementing Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order making this year's school budget vote and trustee elections by mail. Election day is June 9. Here is information about the process in suburban districts in eastern Niagara County.
Royalton-Hartland CSD
Royalton-Hartland Central School District Clerk Marjorie Masters said postcards were sent to let residents know even if they are not registered to vote with the county, they can still vote in the school election and should contact her at 735-2000, ext. 2318, to obtain a ballot.
Ballots for registered voters went out in the mail on May 19. Completed ballots can be mailed back to the district — a postage-paid envelope was included — or deposited in a drop box at the district office, 54 State St., Middleport.
Newfane CSD
Ballots are being mailed this week to every registered voter in the district, Superintendent Mike Baumann said. In addition, the district is mailing an informational guide about the school board elections. Any resident who does not receive that guide in the mail, or is not a county-registered voter but wants to vote in the school election, should call district clerk Bernadette Seymour at 778-6853.
The processing of ballots on election day is to be handled by seven county-certified election inspectors, Seymour and deputy district clerk Bart Schuler, according to Baumann. There is no drop-off site and all ballots must be returned by mail in time to arrive by 5 p.m. June 9.
Barker CSD
District Clerk Mary Eadie said ballots were dropped off at the post office on May 22 and any district resident who did not receive their ballot by this past Wednesday should call her at 795-3832.
On June 9, county election inspectors will handle the counting of ballots. The inspectors are not employees of the district, Eadie said.
Starpoint CSD
Business Administrator Jonathan Andrews said a post card was sent to every residence within the district and ballots were mailed out this past Tuesday. Any district resident who does not receive a ballot by today should call district clerk Dorothy Szpaicher at 210-2352.
There will be a locked and guarded drop-off box at the high school entrance on June 9, for voters who don't fill out their ballots and return them by mail in timely fashion. All ballots must be turned in by 5 p.m. June 9 in order to be counted.
Election inspectors will be on site June 9 to perform independent counts of the ballots, according to district Superintendent Sean Croft. The district is still looking into multiple options to ensure the counting is done efficiently and correctly, he said this week.
