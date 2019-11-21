The Bank of Akron announced Thursday it has received state approval for a new banking development district program for the town and village of Wilson, where the bank opened its sixth branch earlier this week.
The new branch gives Wilson its first bank in more than five years.
The BDD program, approved by the state Department of Financial Services, was created in 1998 to encourage banks to open branches in underserved areas by offering up to $10 million in subsidized public deposits and other benefits. Town Supervisor Doyle Phillips said last week he spent about a year working with Town Clerk Diane Muscoreil, Bank of Akron Senior Vice President Rich Johnson and DFS officials on the BDD application.
“With this new branch and BDD designation, we are proud to expand access to banking services in Wilson,” Bank of Akron President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony J. Delmonte Jr. said in a statement. "We will provide accessible and reliable services to an underbanked community that has not had them available for some time.”
The new branch, at 638 Lake St., is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
