Bankruptcy's not on the table for city, county

Local political leaders say they are disappointed with comments made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, dismissing the idea of a new federal stimulus package to provide state and local governments funding to help with the financial fallout of COVID-19 and suggesting they instead declare bankruptcy.
"I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route," McConnell told Hugh Hewitt in a radio interview. "It saves some cities. And there's no good reason for it not to be available. My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don't have to do that. That's not something I'm going to be in favor of."
McConnell's office sent out a subsequent press release with a portion titled "Stopping Blue State Bailouts."
In response to McConnell's comments, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said, "it's very disappointing that that's the mentality."
"I just feel we’re all in this together both at the county, state and federal levels and I really hope we can all work on this," she added.
Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, said the fact that McConnell referenced blue states and red states is "not acceptable."
"This is not an issue of politics and it can't be ... first and foremost that's my concern with what he said," Wydysh said. "As far as the financial end of it, certainly if he has a plan that we can look at, I'm more willing to do that. But we can't simply forget about all of those first responders and municipal employees that we have to pay who are working so hard right now."
Wydysh added that bankruptcy is not a serious option.
Roman said that city administration is taking precaution and steps to try and mitigate any overall negative impact the pandemic will have on city finances. It is still too early to tell how much financially the city will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Roman observed.
Wydysh said the upcoming budget was already shaping up to be difficult. She said since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic department heads were instructed to track all pandemic related expenses and that departments are looking in federal programs for reimbursements.
"I mean we knew coming into this budget season it was going to be difficult to begin with. And now you've just added all of these other layers on top of it. We're already having those discussions with our department heads, our county manager, our budget department. From day one we knew that there was going to be a very serious financial ramification to the county," Wydysh said.
Roman noted that although there might not be a federal bailout to states, there might still be reimbursement from FEMA that Lockport can request.
"We’re not going to leave any stone unturned," Roman said.
