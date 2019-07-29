BARKER —The village board will meet this week to discuss with an engineer what needs the community has for a future village hall.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Barker Lions Club Building, 8739 Main St.
Seanna Corwin-Bradley, deputy mayor, said the village has been presented with a rough draft from MRB Group, which the board hired this past March to do programming work on a new village hall. The old one was destroyed by fire, along with Barker Public Library, on Jan. 20.
Corwin-Bradley said the board was presented with a draft showing a best case scenario first, and the engineering firm will be looking for feedback on what kind of things are needed and not needed in a village hall. She added that the meeting is public and residents are welcome to weigh in during the public comment portion of the meeting. She emphasized that MRB has presented a "super rough draft."
In related news, the board met this past Friday to approve a $23,300 contract with Empire Building Diagnostics for demolition of the remains of the old village hall.
According to Village Clerk/Treasurer Amanda M. Detschner, there is no set date for demolition, because the village must first obtain needed permits from New York State.
The village is still working with its insurance company on a claims settlement and there is no update currently on the cause of the fire, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.