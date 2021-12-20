Barker building specs revised  

The Village of Barker has done a reset on the bidding process for construction companies looking to build a new village hall and public library. At its Dec. 13 business meeting, the village board voted to reject existing bids and advertise for new ones.
The new village hall and library are intended to replace the shared-use building that was destroyed by fire in January of 2019.
The prompt to reset the bidding process, according to Barker deputy mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley, was necessary changes that had to be made in the building's design, as well as a desire to cut costs on the overall project.
“Because there were so few contractors that were able to meet the specs, we didn't receive a lot of bids, and they were pretty high,” Corwin-Bradley said. “We spoke with our engineers, and the library board, and they are going to reconfigure things so that we can be a little bit more cost effective.”
Regardless of the setback, Barker leaders are very happy with a recent influx of money from New York State. The village has been awarded $400,000 from Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative, which it will use toward the new village hall and library.
The award was announced one day after the village meeting, but announcement sooner would not have caused the board to reject the construction bids, according to Corwin-Bradley.
“It really doesn’t change anything, we still want to be as cost effective as possible,” she said.
Money is also expected to come in from Barker Public Library's insurance settlement, as well as various grants that the library has sought, although the library’s settlement is intended to stock and furnish the new building rather than fund its construction.
“The insurance funds that the library received were for the contents of the building,” library board of trustees president Kathy Smith said. “We’re going to need those funds to furnish the building, and buy books and other supplies we’ll need to run the library.”
Currently the library is being operated from leased space.
No timetable exists yet for when the new building will be completed.
