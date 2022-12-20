Barker school capital project OK’d
BARKER — A proposed $25.2 million capital improvement project was approved by voters in Barker Central School District on Dec. 13 with 162 residents voting “yes” and 68 voting “no.” Improvements to be undertaken include a new library media center for all schools, addition of multi-purpose turf for gym classes and athletic programs, upgrades to the technology shop at the junior-senior high school, classroom renovations in the elementary and high buildings and work on offices and entryways.
The project tab is to be paid from a $20 million bond and $4.5 million savings in a district reserve fund. According to district superintendent Jacob Reimer, the state ultimately will pick up 87.1% of the tab through reimbursement. The approved project will be the first capital project undertaken in 14 years.
Probation ordered for Covid aid fraudster
BUFFALO — A Niagara Falls man convicted of wire fraud in connection with his receipt of COVID-19 small business aid was sentenced to serve one year of probation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Leo Benevento, 57, fraudulently obtained two low-interest loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, for WNY 24 7 Realty and Benevento Realty, receiving a total of $117,300 after grossly inflating the businesses’ annual revenue and grossly underreporting their annual expenses, Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Ippolito said.
Benevento has since reimbursed SBA for the full amount. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.
The case against Benevento followed an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, criminal investigation division.
Homeless Persons’ Memorial tonight
BUFFALO — The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless’ annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial will begin at 5 tonight at Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, 1 Lafayette Square, to remember those who died and were affected by homelessness. Their names will be read, their stories shared and their lives honored. A vigil in the cafe space outside the library’s West Room will be followed by a reception.
The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless is an association of service providers and concerned individuals who have joined forces to empower and advocate for people in need of safe, affordable, and permanent housing and related services. For more information, visit www.wnycoalitionforthehomeless.org.
