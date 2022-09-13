Barker Central School District administration is exploring options for a $25 million capital project in the near future.
“This goes back many months,” district superintendent Jacob Reimer said. “When we started our facilities committee this past year we came up with some things we potentially wanted to do in the district.”
Improvements under consideration include window replacement and upgrades to instructional spaces and the technology and science wings.
“Some of these places need to be renovated because they haven’t been touched in decades,” Reimer said.
The lion's share of the tab, about $20 million, would be picked up by the state in the form of building aid. The district would be on the hook for the remainder and Reimer said it would tap an existing capital reserve fund. The fund currently contains $5.3 million and administration estimated the district's share of the project would be about $4.6 million.
If the school board elects to go ahead with the pursuit, the capital project would be put up to a public referendum. Presently the timing is: If the board votes to advance the initiative at its October business meeting, the district-wide vote would take place in December.
Presently the project estimate is $25.2 million but that is not yet a firm number, Reimer said. The district has started looking for an engineering firm to manage the project.
“We’re just trying to get our ducks in a row,” Reimer said. “If the project is actually approved by the voters then we will have a team in place to help us with all the pieces we would have to take care of as part of the project.”
Reimer emphasized that the district's facilities committee, which is staffed by community members, played a big role in the project planning.
"This committee settled on all the recommendations being proposed here, in a way that won't affect local taxes," he said.
The district last undertook a capital project in 2008, when the science wing was added and the high school was renovated.
“Not a whole lot has been done over the last 20-plus years, except for these couple of little things,” Reimer said.
