The Barker Garden Club will be hosting a garden walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
There will be seven gardens featured on the tour, with each of them reflecting the interests and personalities of the gardeners. Maps of the garden walk are available at the Barker Gazebo on Main Street.
A plant and bake sale is being held to benefit the Barker Public Library, which burned down in January along with the Barker Village Hall. A temporary location for the Barker Library has been setup on Church Street.
The homes will have balloons set up to signify that they are part of the garden.
Maps will also be available at Barker Public Library, Pizza Wings & Things and Thee Barker Store.
