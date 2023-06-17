Months of rehearsals, set designing and preparations by a pair of high school drama clubs led them to the Shea’s Buffalo Theatre stage this year.
Barker and Lockport were among 10 selected schools in Western New York to receive honors for their spring musical productions.
Barker’s production of “Cinderella” and Lockport’s jukebox musical “All Shook Up” garnered multiple Kenny Awards at a ceremony held at Shea’s on May 27.
The annual Kenny Awards recognize students’ talents and achievements in Western New York high school musical theater productions. Each school goes through an interview process to be selected for nomination and judges attend each nominated school’s performances to determine award winners.
Lockport High School received four awards.
Student Janiah Bennefield was recognized as Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role, for her portrayal of Lorraine.
Student Cameron Craggs received The Blossom Cohan Award for his performance as Sheriff Earl. The award is given to a student who demonstrates significant growth in the role they portray.
LHS also snagged the awards for Outstanding Dance Performance and Outstanding Choral Performance.
“The students worked well with energy and enthusiasm,” director Peter D’Angelo said. “It’s been awhile since we’ve done a show with a lot of dancing. Walking away with that recognition was very gratifying.”
Barker High School took home the biggest Kenny Award, for Outstanding Musical Production. The prize is a $10,000 scholarship for the school’s theater program.
Several cast members said that when it was announced they had won the award, they were initially in disbelief. When it sank in, they used phrases such as “mind-blown” and “starstruck” to describe how they felt during the ceremony.
“It almost took a hot second to process,” Cinderella’s portrayer, Shelby Dauphinee, said.
Barker also won the Kennys for Outstanding Dramatic Performance and Outstanding Costume Design.
Director Cheryl Johnson said the awards were the culmination of team work amongst the cast and crew’s 18 members.
“The dramatic performance is for our whole cast, crew and tech people,” Johnson said. “The whole, entire group is getting a huge award that way.”
“Small, but mighty” was the cast members’ shared thought about the Kennys process.
“We all weren’t expecting to win overall,” Dauphinee said. “So when we did it was really nice to know that no matter what size your school is, no matter how much money you put in the program, you know you still always have a chance.”
While talking about their win, the cast members of Cinderalla recalled long nights of rehearsal alongside “happy-go-lucky” moments in their pre-show circles, where they would encourage one other before every performance.
“(There was) a lot of difficulties, especially being here every night, trying to like get our costume on and our lines memorized,” Dauphinee said. “But as soon as we got there we all did perfectly. We all really came together and worked as a cast.”
Johnson said the close bonds and chemistry among the cast members was reflected during their on-stage performances.
“(The cast) did an incredible job bringing the story across to the audience and that’s the culmination of what you want,” Johnson said.
