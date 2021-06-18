The Village of Barker is holding a public hearing on a new local law that may abolish the Barker Police Department if passed.
According to the notice of public hearing, “the proposed Local Law abolishes the Village of Barker Police Department based on the Board of Trustees’ finding that the benefit of maintaining a police department in the village has become outweighed by costs.”
Trustee Aaron Davis gave a brief introduction of the law at the June 14 Village of Barker Board of Trustees meeting. The costs, he stated, are due to high increases in insurance coverage, cost of personnel and equipment, training and other related expenses.
He also stated other findings of the board, including that, given the time and coverage limitations that a part-time police department has, it’s “not in the best interests of the citizenry,” to continue the use of the BPD.
There have also been increases in litigation regarding police, stated Davis, and the village can’t sustain a loss if it is sued.
Finally, Davis was recorded in the minutes saying there is duplication of coverage and the responsibility to provide police protection to the village is borne by other police forces.
There was a lengthy discussion after this overview in which it was noted that if the law was passed, it could be overturned by “permissive referendum” which would require that 10% of the registered voters that did vote in the last gubernatorial election sign a petition, thereby bringing the decision to vote for all village residents.
Mayor Aaron Nellist was reported as stating that, “The process for public participation needs to go above and beyond what is required for transparency.”
Nellist also stated he wasn’t sure that the 90-day process was enough time for public participation, to which town attorney Anthony Serianni stated the public hearing could be left open for up to two monthly meetings. The time for deliberation after the public hearing is closed is 60 days.
Nellist is also recorded in the minutes as saying that if the police department is abolished, a tax savings would be passed on to residents.
Chief of Police Tim Braughler's resignation letter was also accepted by the board at the meeting.
The date for the public hearing is at 7 p.m. Monday and will be held in the Barker Fire Hall at 1600 Quaker Road.
Nellist did not respond to repeated attempts for comment.
