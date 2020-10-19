New York Air National Guard Colonel Steven M. Hefferon, a Barker resident, was promoted from lieutenant colonel during a ceremony conducted by the 107th Attack Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on Oct. 17. He is now in command of the 107th Mission Support Group.
Hefferon served in the Active Air Force from 1986 until 1988, when he joined the New York Air National Guard. He was commissioned as an officer in 1994 after earning a degree from the State University of New York, Cortland.
His assignments have included supply officer, chief of supply, commander of the wing logistics readiness squadron, comptroller flight commander for the wing, and deputy mission support commander.
From June to December 2009 Hefferon served as the chief of operations of the Allied Movement Coordination Center at Air Force Base Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
His awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal and the Air Force Achievement Medal.
His military education includes Air Command and Staff College, Air War College, and the National Security Management Course at Syracuse University.
