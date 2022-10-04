BARKER — The prospect of bus service in the village in the near future is exciting to Mayor Aaron Nellist.
“It will be a benefit for our residents who don’t have the ability to get to other locations in the county,” Nellist said. “Barker is the hub of the whole town of Somerset. With this in the center it will be able to give a lot more access to people in the town.”
The Niagara County Department of Public Works is in the process of reorganizing its countywide bus service. This involves a rebranding from Niagara County Rural Transportation to “Connect Niagara,” as well as the creation of new routes and a smartphone application. The current bus routes haven’t been updated in more than a decade, and no coverage reaches the Somerset area.
Nellist had received word of the plans for the bus stop in an email from the DPW two weeks ago, which specified that there would be five trips to and from Barker each day Mondays through Friday. No exact times have been set yet.
“We’re pleased that the DPW has taken us into consideration, and hopefully everything goes off without a hitch,” Nellist said.
The bus stop is to be placed at the corner of Main Street and Pallister Avenue outside the new village hall and library. The proposed route is north on Quaker Road, west along Lake Road to Olcott, south along Route 78 through Newfane and into the city of Lockport.
During the village board meeting on Monday, Nellist mentioned that he had been affected just that day by the lack of bus coverage to Barker. He said his father had a doctor’s appointment and needed a ride there, and, assuming Nellist’s son hadn’t been available to drive, Nellist would have had to take the day off.
“This kind of hits home with me,” Nellist said. “My son is leaving in November for the Navy, so (he) won’t be able to do that anymore ... . I’m sure that this impacts more than my dad, and that there’s a lot of people that have the same issues.”
The one concern that Nellist had about the bus stop was its placement just outside the new village hall, which is still under construction.
“Due to the construction going on ... we had to move some things around for this,” he said. “But I think eventually this will be in the right place, and be convenient for everybody.”
The most up to date map of the routes can be viewed at tinyurl.com/2p8kw7vx. This map is not final, however.
