BARKER — The village-financed Barker Police Department is taking steps to set up a Police Benevolent Association to help meet social needs in the community.
Tim Braughler, chief of police, pitched the idea to the village board last week.
“We do so much work in the community, as far as generating funds, benefits, we adopt families every year for Christmas,” Braughler said. “We put the information out there that we’re looking for families to adopt, people who need help, and every year we’re overwhelmed in the response.”
“This year was significantly more than ever and, as a result of that, we just didn’t have the funds to be able to adopt to even close to the amount of families. ... We did good, but we could do better.”
Braughler said a PBA would be useful in building a fund so that when Christmas or another occasion comes and families are in need, they can turn to it to help.
He also said he’d like to generate money for a playing field for kids in Barker, as they are now playing in the street.
“We want to get people’s input, get the board’s input” on PBA establishment, Braughler said.
Mayor Aaron Nellist had questions on the place of the association in terms of leadership.
“Is that something that comes through our board or is it a standalone agency?” he asked.
According to BPD Sgt. Jeremey Vlair, who has prior experience with police benevolent associations, they're independent, nonprofit entities whose membership and board of directors are composed solely of members of the police department.
“(If you’re a PBA) you’re able to ask for donations without technically being affiliated with the police department," Vlair said.
Nellist said he has some reservations, but if the PBA was set up correctly and has proper oversight, he would support it.
“It would have to be somehow affiliated underneath the (village) board so things could be submitted and you could see what you did (in a report),” he said. “I think all of this is probably possible, and I think it’s a good idea. We’ll just have to work the technicalities out of it.”
