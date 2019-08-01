BARKER — Village officials on Thursday got a look at the initial plans for reconstructing the village hall and library building that was destroyed by fire in January.
Trustee Aaron Davis had submitted a floor-plan to MRB Group which Scott Bova, architectural department manager of the firm, used as a stepping stone to describe options for the future building and get clarification on the board’s wishes.
Bova said the floor plan sent by the board was more “boxy” than the original building, which had originally been a train station. He also made a point that the building could be built in a way that would make additions more natural when the funds are available.
“This could really go back to looking like, kind of a train station, kind of a depot,” Bova said. He said it could be done by simply rotating the library portion of the building so the longer sides of the library are facing out rather than against the other pieces of the building.
Village Clerk-Treasurer Amanda Detschner said she thought it was important to focus on size, functionality and making sure the project comes in under the village's budget.
"Functionality to me is more important," she said. "I’d love to preserve the look, but we have to make sure our needs are met.”
Mayor Aaron Nellist said that “a lot of people” had asked whether that was a possibility, referring to keeping the character of the new village hall in line with the one that burned.
“We don’t want to lose that dynamic,” Nellist said.
Later, the subject was brought up again by Deputy Mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley.
“If we were to rotate the library, would you still be able to share lavatories and plumbing in the way that Aaron had designed?” she asked.
“Yes,” Bova said. “I know this is workable, I’ve passed every eye test that I can give this, I think. At this point, I think it’s just a matter of just communicating back to you with some options.”
The building that housed the village hall and Barker Public Library was destroyed by fire on Jan. 20.
Another meeting to discuss plans for the new building is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Barker Lions Club building, 8735 Main St.
