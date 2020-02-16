Barker, Roy-Hart, Lyndonville form football team 

The Barker, Lyndonville and Royalton-Hartland school districts are merging their football teams together.
As a result of the merger, an eight-man varsity football team is expected to be ready to compete in September 2020.
Roy-Hart will serve as the host school, providing coaching and facilities. Athletes from Barker and Lyndonville will be bused to Roy-Hart for all practices and games.
Joe Suhr, a Lyndonville teacher, has been appointed the head coach for the varsity team. Spring workouts and training will be announced as additional coaching appointments are made.
Roy-Hart Superintendent Henry Stopinski said the merger was inspired after officials noticed a drop in football participants.
"We have watched the totally number of active participants over the last 5 years drop," Stopinski said.
The numbers got so low that Roy-Hart could not field modified or junior varsity teams, Stopinski said. The varsity team before the merger consisted of athletes from eighth grade to 12th grade, he added.
"We began to realize at the beginning of the 2019 footballs season the program was struggling," Stopinski said.
The name of the team, the mascot and team colors will be decided by a committee of students bodies of the schools. Stopinski said the players will use purple tops and white pants for the first year because Roy-Hart just ordered new uniforms this year.
Lyndonville Superintendent Jason Smith was optimistic about the merger.
“Through collaboration, the three schools will be able to provide the opportunity for students to continue playing football,” said Lyndonville Superintendent Jason Smith. “We are optimistic about the merger and would like to thank each Board of Education for their support.”
Stopinski also thanked the three board of educations and the communities for their support of the merger.
The districts are also planning to create a junior varsity/modified team for students in grades seven through nine. If participation increase, the schools are open to becoming an eleven-man varsity team.
For more information, please check each district’s website or contact Roy-Hart’s John Grzymala, athletic director, or Hank Stopinski, superintendent, at 735-2000.
Roy-Hart and Barker previously shared a football team, but that agreement was ended in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.