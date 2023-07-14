Barker Central School District was cited by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in a release Friday for paying, “amounts that were inconsistent with board-approved contracts or collective bargaining agreements.”
Superintendent Jacob Reimer said that there were “three pieces” to why his school district got “dinged” by the office.
One instance involved an employee being paid almost $3,000 for overtime. According to Reimer, the comptroller is incorrect in their reading of the individual’s contract. The district’s position is that those overtime payments were legitimate and would remain the way they were.
“We completely disagree,” Reimer said.
According to the comptroller’s announcement, seven other employees were paid incorrect compensations that resulted in $3,131 in erroneous payments.
Reimer said the two factors in these cases were that the comptroller did not like the way those payments were reviewed and documented. This would include one employee being paid $657 in overtime work without pre-approval, as well as 10 employees were paid overtime — totaling $26,297— without being required to get approval before the payments were made as per conditions in their own collective bargaining agreement or district policy.
All of these cited errors were also partially due to “human error,” Reimer said.
“They’re all calculated manually. Everything is handwritten,” Reimer said noting that with $10-plus million payroll over roughly two years, can result in a lot of errors.
Reimer said the district is in the midst of getting digital counter to record payroll and should have it before the beginning of the school year. In the meantime his district has corrected all issues with some individuals making payments and others receiving payments.
