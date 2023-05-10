Barker Central School District is posing a question of history to voters on the May 16 budget-and-school board ballot.
The proposition does not concern a candidate, a capital project or a district policy, but rather a building on the BCS campus that is more than 150 years old.
The building, known as Yorker House, 1628 Quaker Road, was raised in 1865 and sits behind the schools.
The proposition asks voters to decide the Yorker House’s fate. Should the structure be renovated or removed from school property?
The house and the land underneath it were donated to the district. The house was used previously by the Somerset Historical Society, and it has been vacant for many years.
“For a number of years before I got here no decisions were ever made (about the house),” district superintendent Jake Reimer said. “And now we’ve gotten to a point where we’ve got to figure out what we’re going to do with it.”
If voters want to preserve the house, interior and exterior renovations would be required. Reimer said it would cost $200,000 to gut the house and make it “as useful as possible” while maintaining as much of the original as possible.
The house cannot be used as instructional space, since its size and age would make it difficult to comply with New York State Education Department and Americans with Disabilities Act standards, Reimer said. Therefore, the district could not collect state building aid for renovating it. That means the expense would be borne 100% through the school tax levy.
If Yorker House was renovated, it could be used for storage or as a meeting space for district and community groups, Reimer said.
If voters wish to have Yorker House removed from the BCS campus, the district would explore selling it versus having it demolished. Supposing the house was sold, the buyer would be responsible for relocating it, Reimer said. The estimated maximum cost to demolish it is $50,000.
