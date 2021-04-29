Barker Central School District's proposed $17.2 million budget for 2021-2022 comes with a 4% tax levy increase attached.
Total appropriations — the sum of all projected expenses in the next school year — are the same as in the current year, according to district Superintendent Jacob Reimer. No student program funding was cut, although a "couple" of staff positions were eliminated with planned retirements, he said. Student enrollment is still declining.
The tax levy increase works out to a roughly 75-cent increase in the current school tax rate, $19.11 per $1,000 of assessed value, Reimer said.
The levy and rate are going up due to losses of other income including PILOT revenue, he added. The superintendent says the district has a "structural deficit" going back some nine years, meaning the district has been spending more than it collects from all revenue sources.
