Barker CSD levy up by 2%
BARKER — The proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget for Barker Central School District calls for a 2% increase in the property tax levy.
The projected levy is $5.01 million. This is an increase of 2% or about $98,000 over the current levy and it is “well below” the state-set tax levy cap, Barker superintendent Jacob Reimer said.
The 2023-2024 spending plan comes in at $18.2 million, about $378,000 or 2.1% more than this year’s spending plan.
While the New York State budget for FY 2023-2024 is not yet in place, the district is estimating it will receive $8.65 million in state aid.
Reimer added that despite declining enrollment in the district, no changes in staffing are planned.
The school board will hold a public hearing on the budget on May 9 in the Jr./Sr. High School auditorium. The public vote on the budget will take place May 16.
By Thomas Tedesco
