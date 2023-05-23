BARKER — A student at Barker Senior High School is being recognized by a member of Congress for her artwork.
Angelina Broecker, a senior, came in second place in this year’s Congressional Art Competition in New York’s 24th Congressional District.
Over two dozen students from 10 schools in the 24th District submitted their artwork to U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney’s Office and were judged by a panel of artists from the district.
Broecker submitted an acrylic painting that she called, “The Air We Breathe.” The painting is currently on display in Albany.
The painting depicts a female releasing air while underwater. She said the message behind the painting is meant to be a reminder of unity and how people of different backgrounds all have something in common.
“I was trying to portray how through almost all different walks of life, we breathe same air,” Broecker said. “We’re walking on different paths in the same forest.”
The painting had already been started before Broecker entered the competition, but when she was considering a painting to submit, she decided that the simplicity of “The Air We Breathe” would be the best fit.
“I wanted to make something that could be collectively felt. You can feel how she feels underneath the water,” she said.
Broecker had previously participated in several local art competitions, but when she found out about the results of this one, she felt a great sense of accomplishment.
“It was very cool and shocking to see once you start going on your art journey that it actually affects other people,” she said.
Her art teacher, Krista Feltz has been apart of her art journey since Broecker was in elementary school.
“When I first met her, she was an advanced artist beyond her years,” Feltz said. “She’s a very creative soul.”
After Broecker graduates from high school, she said she plans to major in art at Niagara County Community College.
