The Barker School District was one of 23 schools that New York state deemed to be in “financial stress” during the 2020-2021 school year by the Fiscal Stress Monitoring System of the office of state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
The system has three ranks for determining the fiscal stress of a school district; significant stress, moderate stress, and susceptible to stress. Barker was the only district from Western New York to be on this list, and was classified as being susceptible to fiscal stress along with 20 other districts in the state. Two districts were classified as being in significant stress, and none were classified as having moderate stress.
Barker Superintendent Jacob Reimer said Friday he wasn’t surprised by the classification, as it was following financial trends that his district had been experiencing, such as a deficit, and a loss of revenue which came from the Somerset coal plant that closed in 2020.
“It’s not surprising in the least considering we’ve been in a structural deficit going on for nine years,” he said.
Reimer gave credit to the district's management of reserve cash leading up to the closure of the Kintigh Generating Station, as without the reserves, their fiscal situation likely would have been much worse.
“Thankfully the district did a great job before I got here of putting money into reserves, knowing that at some point that plant was going to go out of business,” said Reimer. “We had reserves, and we had a plan to use those reserves until other things came up and were able to replace the losses we had from that plant.”
Reimer stated that he wasn’t going to read too deeply into the report, as he claimed that the fiscal situation in the district has improved since the end of last year's school year since they’ve received more money in state aid than they had previously.
“I don’t really hold a lot of water to it because it’s a snapshot in time,” he said. “And it doesn’t really take into account the long-term planning that goes into developing budgets.”
The usual causes for fiscal stress as determined by this system states that it’s most often due to delays to or lacking of federal or state aid, as well as staffing cuts, and having less cash on hand to begin with. The amount of school districts to be on this list were actually at their lowest since the 2016-2017 school year. The specifics of the report can be found on the New York State comptroller's website.
