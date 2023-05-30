BARKER — The village board of trustees will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss "phase two" bid specifications for the new village hall and library building. The second phase of construction is focused on interior work including drywall and HVAC installation.
The meeting will be held at the temporary village hall, 1697 East Ave.
The original combination village hall-library was destroyed by fire in January 2019.
