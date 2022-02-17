Barker village hall construction plan moves forward

BARKER — The village board approved a deal this week for the construction of a new village hall and Barker Public Library. Deputy mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley said the village hired Lockport-based Mulvey Construction Inc. to handle the first of three phases of construction.
Mulvey Construction placed the winning low bid for the work, $418,505 to lay the concrete foundation and erect the shell of the building. Three bids were received, according to Corwin-Bradley.
A specific construction start date has not yet been determined. The engineers will work it out with Mulvey Construction.
Bidding for the second phase of construction will not begin until the first phase nears completion.
Barker's village hall and library were destroyed in January 2019. Since then, both operations have moved to temporary quarters. The cause of the fire still hasn’t been determined by the village’s insurance investigators, Corwin-Bradley said.
