BARKER — The first phase of construction of the new Barker Village Hall and Library has been completed and the village board this week authorized bidding on the second and likely final phase.
During an emergency meeting Thursday, the board also approved phase two engineering fees for Barton & Loguidice, the firm hired to advise construction of a new building. The firm will be paid $35,000 for design, architecture and engineering services and $12,000 for construction-related services, which essentially involves having someone on hand at the construction site to oversee operations.
Mayor Aaron Nellist said the village negotiate the fees with Barton & Loguidice down from what the firm had initially proposed.
“Our engineering firm initially gave us a bill that was substantially higher than this,” said Nellist. “We asked that they reconsider, and they did, and we were able to get these agreements. We’re really happy with Barton & Loguidice in regards to this, and we’ll see what the bids come in at.”
Phase one of the construction project involved laying the foundation and raising the shell of the building. That work was done by Mulvey Construction, which bid $418,505 for the job. Phase two involves installing drywall, flooring, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and other interior fixtures.
“The shell is done, the roof is on, but the interior is pretty bare,” Deputy Mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley observed.
Initially, the village had a three-phase construction plan involving a basement, which has since been abandoned.
The original village hall-library was destroyed by fire in January 2019. Since then, village government has been operating out of temporary quarters on East Avenue and public meetings have been held at the Barker fire hall. Barker Public Library is operating temporarily at 8673 Church St.
Opening dates for the new village hall and library have not been determined yet.
